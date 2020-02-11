Total fire ban in five districts – “danger too high”

News from FENZ

A prohibited fire season has been declared for the Manawatū, Rangitikei and Palmerston North districts. The change in fire season is effective from 8am tomorrow.

Principal Rural Fire Officer Bradley Shanks says all fire permits are suspended in those areas while the prohibited fire season is in place.

“A prohibited fire season means no fires are permitted as the fire danger is too high,” Bradley Shanks says. “During a prohibited fire season only gas and charcoal barbeques can be used”.

“The fire on Brandon Hall and Pukepapa roads over the weekend is an example of why people need to be extra careful in these hot and dry conditions.”

The Tararua district is also now in a prohibited fire season. The change was effective from 8am yesterday and follows the Wairarapa district going into a prohibited fire season last week. Principal Rural Fire Officer Nick Pyatt says all fire permits in the Tararua and Wairarapa are suspended during the total fire ban.

“A prohibited fire season means the fire danger is too high and no fires are permitted.

“It’s extremely dry here making for extreme fire conditions. In these conditions it can only take a spark to start a fire. That spark can come from equipment such as a lawnmower, grinder, welding or even a plough.”

It is vitally important that people understand these risks and take precautions.

“If you’re using any machinery that could spark, please use it in the morning or evening during the cooler parts of the day,” says Nick Pyatt.

It’s also important that people are prepared and make sure their property is fire safe.

“Making sure your roofs and gutters are clear of dead leaves, debris and pine needles will help protect your home as these can create fuel for a fire. Move anything that could burn (such as mulch, leaves, firewood piles) away from exterior walls, decks or porches.”

You can find more information on how you can reduce the risk of fire at www.checkitsalright.nz.