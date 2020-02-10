Memorial ride to remember cyclist killed on SH2

News from Cycling Action Network

Wellington cyclists are organising a Memorial Ride as a mark of respect for Brent Norriss, tragically killed on 3 February on State Highway 2 near the BP station. We are deeply saddened.

We will gather at Parliament Lawn at 5:15pm, Monday 17 February.

After a brief opportunity to speak, we will depart at 5:30pm, ride along Thorndon Quay, Hutt Road, and gather at the BP station to pay our respects.

We’ll ride on to Petone, then back to Wellington.

Route:

Parliament, Molesworth St, Aitken St, Mulgrave St, Thorndon Quay, Hutt Rd path, Ngauranga, Hutt Rd to BP site. Pause to lay flowers and a minute’s silence to pay our respects.

Continue along Hutt Rd, over Petone overbridge and follow the path on the left to Honiana Te Puni park, by Petone Beach. Karakia.

Hutt riders head north or east, while Wellington riders head along SH2 Hutt Rd and Thorndon Quay to Macs Bar on the waterfront.

You may wish to take the train from Petone. We’ve asked Metlink to permit extra bikes for this special occasion.

Please join us.