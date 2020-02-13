Vision, or fantasy?

by Conor Hill

At the Chamber of Commerce this week, National MP Chris Bishop outlined his party’s high level vision for Wellington (and NZ) transport. Frightened that the intellectual rigor mortis that afflicts that organisation might be contagious, I did not attend. And after reading reports on the speech (here, and here, and here), it sounds like it was either a bit of absurdist comedy or utter fantasy.

The first thing to note about National’s plans for Wellington City is that they failed to deliver anything at all in their last nine years in charge. On top of this, in a 56 page transport policy document that Chris Bishop released late last year, Wellington does not get a look in. There shouldn’t be any surprises here – the rural hinterland is National’s base, and is why he highlighted roads in Katikati and Tirau in those 56 pages.

Like the rest of his party, Bishop sounds very keen on a second Mt Victoria tunnel. Wherever you land on the value of this project, the likelihood of it ever being built are in essence zero. It involves bulldozing a tunnel through character homes in iconic suburbs, destroying a kindergarten, and confiscating land protected by its own act of Parliament. After which the good people of Mt Victoria and Hataitai will have a four lane motorway next to them.

Is this something they want?

The people who live in these suburbs are about 10 times more likely to be senior public servants or lawyers than the rest of us. With that deep knowledge of the RMA, the arcane levers or power, and a desire not to have a motorway next door, at least some of these people will mobilise against this, and will almost definitely win. As Bishop knows, they have done it before.

While this seems to be about the only concrete commitment for Wellington City at this point, Bishop’s other promise was to spend more than Labour. Let’s be clear about something. It is totally possible to spend more money and achieve less. All you have to do is pay roading contractors more. What a ridiculous promise.

In amongst the other dross – hints at spending exorbitant amounts to remove a couple of traffic lights along Karo Drive and mentions of new synonyms for bus – there was one subject that in other hands would be precious, but here was more like Fool’s Gold. Like Andy Foster, Chris Bishop is a theoretical fan of Congestion Charging. Like Andy Foster he doesn’t want to provide concrete examples of how this could work. So I will for him:

A commuter driving from Lower Hutt into Wellington in the 7am to 9 am peak would pay say $5 for the privilege. Your average Lower Hutt commuting motorist would face an annual charge of around $1300. And given National’s priorities outlined in their 56 page policy document, that money would then go on rural roads in the Waikato and Bay of Plenty.

The chances of Chris Bishop campaigning on this in his Hutt South electorate? Zero.

He knows all of this.

He knows that the Mt Vic/Hataitai tunnel motorway will never happen due to well organised and smart locals.

He can probably guess that while everyone wants to see Karo Drive trenched, the bill would in all likelihood be horrendous.

He knows Congestion Charging is a great idea that no National Party leader will ever have the stomach to campaign on in concrete form.

Conor Hill was a candidate for the Wellington mayoralty in the recent elections.