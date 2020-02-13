Old water main bursts twice in Island Bay – 70 homes affected

Press Release – Wellington Water

For two days running, Severn Street in Island Bay has experienced lengthy water outages as the aging watermain has failed.

On Tuesday, 70 homes went without water for 16 hours. Then yesterday just before dinner time, it happened again.

This time 250 properties were initially affected, then when water pressure was restored the same 70 properties faced another evening without water supply.

Water trucks were again available to households but two nights in a row without water is unacceptable. The second outage was expected to last 8 hours.

Replacing the aged water pipe is scheduled to begin in March; we’re looking into what can be done to speed the process up.

