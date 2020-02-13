Wellington Lantern Festival Kicks Off 14 & 15 February

Press Release – Wellington City Council

The Wellington Lantern Festival is set to launch on 14 February at its new location on the Wellington Waterfront. The event will span the entire length from Odlins Plaza to Waitangi Park and is expected to attract over 50,000 attendees across the two nights.

The Lantern Festival will be host to custom-built lanterns, more than 50 different food vendors, and 300 performers

The Wellington Lantern Festival has established itself as uniquely Wellington celebrating local food, arts and culture including a 7m high lantern depicting a hongi and telling the story of the cities creation, the legend of Ngake and Whātaitai.

Kickoff: 5.30pm Friday Mayor Andy Foster to formally open festival

Prize giving for National Schools Lantern Festival Winners: 6.00pm Saturday presented by Paul Eagle MP

