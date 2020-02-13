RNZ executives defend themselves against restructuring criticism



RNZ chief executive Paul Thompson, left, and board chairman Dr Jim Mather at the Economic Development, Science and Innovation select committee today. Photo: RNZ / Dom Thomas

Report from RNZ News

RNZ executives today fronted up to Parliament to mount a defence against accusations they bungled the Concert restructure that has now been shelved.

Last week, the public broadcaster announced a plan to remove Concert from its FM frequencies and automate it, and use the FM frequency for a new youth station. The government intervened and is looking at freeing up another FM frequency.

Board chairman Jim Mather told MPs he and the chief executive did everything they were supposed to and acted properly including in their interactions with Broadcasting Minister Kris Faafoi.

“We as a board could quite simply have sailed along comfortably over the tenure of our three-year terms and accepted the status quo, or as we have done, chosen to make some unpopular but ultimately appropriate decisions about the future of RNZ.”

He said the option of securing a third FM network for the planned network for young New Zealanders was explored in mid-2019.

But he said there was a miscommunication over how much RNZ was going to say in its staff consultation, after a meeting with Faafoi.

“There was clearly a misunderstanding as the minister thought our consultation process would be halted while MCH looked into the FM frequency availability, as they were tasked to do at that meeting. There is absolutely no logical reason why RNZ would purposely ignore such a request from the minister.”

RNZ’s chief executive Paul Thompson told MPs he had raised the option of using the 102 FM network with officials last year, but did not push any further after being told that would be a very difficult thing to do.

Mather also told Nine to Noon the plans to cut jobs and restructure RNZ Concert came after a significant misunderstanding.

On Wednesday, the proposal to restructure RNZ Concert was withdrawn.

Thompson said he met staff in the music department to withdraw the proposal.

He said things had changed with the government now indicating it would support the youth music service.

Thompson said, over the next month, RNZ would develop a new strategy for Concert aimed at improving its audience. It will also work with the government on the new service for young people.

All in a week: @RNZConcert staff were told station was losing its FM frequency, it would become an online automated service, & majority of staff would lose jobs; now whole plan is abandoned. @toby_etc @TheSpinoffTV on this Governance & management fiasco at Radio New Zealand 📻: https://t.co/c7YeqUpysl — Helen Clark (@HelenClarkNZ) February 12, 2020