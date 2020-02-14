200 cyclists expected for memorial ride on Hutt Road on Monday

News from NZTA

Waka Kotahi the NZ Transport Agency is urging motorists to take extra care around cyclists travelling north on State Highway 2 from Wellington to the Hutt Valley on Monday between 5.15pm and 6.30pm. It is expected that over 200 cyclists will be participating in a memorial ride for Brent Norriss, the cyclist who was killed on the road earlier this month.

“The Transport Agency is deeply saddened by the fatal crash on State Highway 2 on Monday February 3 and our thoughts are with the family and friends of Mr Norriss,” Regional Transport Systems Manager Mark Owen says.

“We will work with Police to monitor the situation on Monday evening, and we urge motorists to be mindful that the number of cyclists on the road will be higher than usual and to take extra care.

“Motorists should expect delays and may wish to plan an alternative route or travel earlier or later.

“We would also like to remind cyclists participating in the memorial ride to follow the road rules and keep left.”

The ride, which has been organised by cycling advocates, will begin from Parliament at 5.15pm and head towards the BP station on State Highway 2 at Horokiwi via Hutt Road. Cyclists will hold a moment of silence before continuing north on State Highway 2 and exiting at Petone.

News from Cycling Action Network – February 10

Wellington cyclists are organising a Memorial Ride as a mark of respect for Brent Norriss, tragically killed on 3 February on State Highway 2 near the BP station. We are deeply saddened.

We will gather at Parliament Lawn at 5:15pm, Monday 17 February.

After a brief opportunity to speak, we will depart at 5:30pm, ride along Thorndon Quay, Hutt Road, and gather at the BP station to pay our respects.

We’ll ride on to Petone, then back to Wellington.

Brent Norriss’ family ask people to wear red at the #MemorialRide on Monday. “Dad had a love of the colour red. Could you ask riders to wear something red for Dad? It may be a ribbon, a flower, a t-shirt or even red socks but that would be really special.”

Route:

Parliament, Molesworth St, Aitken St, Mulgrave St, Thorndon Quay, Hutt Rd path, Ngauranga, Hutt Rd to BP site. Pause to lay flowers and a minute’s silence to pay our respects.

Continue along Hutt Rd, over Petone overbridge and follow the path on the left to Honiana Te Puni park, by Petone Beach. Karakia.

Hutt riders head north or east, while Wellington riders head along SH2 Hutt Rd and Thorndon Quay to Macs Bar on the waterfront.

You may wish to take the train from Petone. We’ve asked Metlink to permit extra bikes for this special occasion. Please join us.