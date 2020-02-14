Billion dollar motorway – Transmission Gully now costing an extra $191million

Report from RNZ

The cost of Wellington’s Transmission Gully roading project has blown out by another $191 million. The Transport Agency has settled a dispute with the joint venture builder by agreeing to pay the extra sum and avoid costly and lengthy legal action.

It says the cost blowout was because of delays and the need for extra earthworks. The original cost was $850m.

The 27km four-lane motorway north of Wellington will be a major new arterial route into the capital. It is now due to be open before Christmas, months later than expected.

It’s the first Private Public Partnership in New Zealand for a state highway, which means it is being financed, designed, constructed and maintained by the private sector on behalf of the public sector.

Transport Agency interim chief executive Mark Ratcliffe said the financial settlement would ensure Transmission Gully was completed to a high standard.

“Progress has been slower than anticipated due to a number of issues encountered during construction including the Kaikoura earthquake in 2016, which diverted resources and materials,” he said.

The Agency said the extra money had come from the National Land Transport Fund and would not affect any other projects.