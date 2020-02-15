Stasis, governance, and management

by Ian Apperley

In my last article, I wrote about the Wellington City Council facing stasis after 120 days of being in office. The question is why? There are unintended consequences to a lack of ability to create change, and we are starting to see those.

Coming in as a new councillor, you think you can immediately reach your fingers into the machinery of local government and make a change. The only thing that approach is going to give you is fewer fingers.

Often new councillors have no education into the difference between “management” and “governance.” They often mistake the two, leading to a resistant Council that must deal with councillors coming down out of governance into the internal management machinery.

Sources tell me this is happening with the new City Council and that staff are not surprised, though frustrated that it is happening. The Council must govern and leave the machinery of doing it to the organisation proper, whiich is equipped to operationalise decisions (you hope.)

But even governance is not working well in my opinion. Governance requires principles and generally, in New Zealand public service, these are categorised as Purpose, Accountability, Leadership, Professionalism, Trust, Transparency, and Risk Management.

Let’s have a look at each.

Purpose is about making decisions that are relevant and being decisive. While some on the Council display those qualities, many don’t, allowing themselves to be caught short through lack of research before meetings and bringing their own bias, as opposed to realising they are elected by the people, for the people, in order to enable progress.

Accountability is key and links to leadership. Currently, anytime anything goes wrong or looks too hard, councillors scatter and cannot be found. In the case of the sewage saga, we’d expect the Council to be accountable and be seen to be so, although it is an outsourced service. However, councillors have been happy to run a mile from the issue.

Leadership could make all the difference. Communicating about activity and sparking a public debate on issues would make sense. But we don’t see the councillors or the mayor all that often, unless they are taking selfies somewhere.

We expect our councillors not only to behave professionally but also to have some practical experience at life and professions. While we can vote in whomever we wish, assigning people to portfolios where they will be able to use their professional skills on is critical. The portfolios as assigned, in my opinion, often don’t do that.

Trust. I don’t need to comment on this do I? Trust and confidence are at the heart of local government, all government, and the Council suffers from a lack of it. It’s an area that requires urgent work.

Transparency. Again, sadly lacking. The Council is seen as a closed shop that is not nearly transparent enough. In other cities, much progress has been made by tackling this area and releasing data, information, reports, and emails proactively, rather than waiting for an OIA, which is often treated as hostile.

Transparency is also about reporting on success and failure against each councillor’s accountability. It’s important, because if a councillor is failing in a portfolio area, consistently, then things need to be changed otherwise stasis occurs and then eventual collapse.

Risk Management tends to focus more on public relations than actual risk, in my opinion. There are significant risks that need to be managed, and again, these aren’t transparent.

For those of you who know the Council, you can quickly see that governance is not operating optimally and that means that the entire machine is not operating well. Hence, stasis, and worse, potential blind spots.

Unfortunately, another area that is causing some stasis is the creation of what I would call “centralist” portfolios. That is portfolios that tend to favour the central city as opposed to the wards. Even city-wide portfolios tend to lean in that direction and therefore ward councillors can forget they are representing a ward and neglect it.

We can see that in as much as Councillors rarely comment on issues within their wards and therefore become disconnected from their communities. They fall silent on local issues where they were once advocates.

As I have said before, I firmly believe that being a councillor is not only a full-time job; it’s also a full-time job with extremely long hours. Those councillors who choose to hold down another job or otheer work commitments are almost always less effective than those who commit full-time. This assertion comes from a decade of analysing the performance of councillors across a range of measures, including that particular one.

All of this leads us to the fact that the Council is not performing that well. And with a lack of experienced councillors in some portfolio areas, generally, the problem is compounded.

Like it or not, the majority of councillors vote on their own bias and party lines where affiliated (declared or not), rather than taking into account the wishes of their residents and the expert advice they are given by Officers. This throws any hope of progress out the window unless it is an issue that is a no-brainer.

We could always say that the basics are getting done, rubbish being picked up, sewage being treated, but we are now entering an era when even some of the basic services are starting to look at risk.

Within a poor-performing governance system, we can be assured that major issues will not get fixed, they’ll get worse, and at some point, a crisis stage will be reached where radical change is implemented.

Better to implement radical change now, while there is still wiggle room to get it right.