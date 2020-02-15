MP challenges “alarming, degraded” water infrastructure

From Nicola Willis MP

To David Wright, Chairman & Colin Crampton, Chief Executive Wellington Water

Dear David and Colin,

I am writing to raise my serious concerns about the poor performance of water infrastructure in Wellington City. This is a serious environmental and public health challenge that requires an immediate, transparent and substantive response.

In the past several weeks Wellington has endured the following incidents due to problems with our water infrastructure:

A “tsunami of faeces” coming down stream in Owhiro Bay.

More than five million litres of wastewater dumped in our harbour, polluting sea water, preventing swimming and threatening marine life.

Truck-loads of sludge being driven to treatment facilities.

Dozens of homes being cut-off from mains water for days because of failed pipes.

Confused messages about water quality at Whairepo Lagoon, Regional Council warnings of potentially unconsented sewage discharges and offensive discharge from a stormwater sump in Houghton Bay.

A refusal by your organisation to erect a public health warning at Karori stream, despite significant pollution issues.

I accept things go wrong occasionally, and that you have worked hard to respond to these incidents, but I do not believe this series of events is mere co-incidence. Taken together they tell an alarming story of sub-standard, degraded and poorly performing water infrastructure in our capital city.

Wellingtonians value our local environment immensely, we are the city of bush, sea and fresh air. Our citizens are environmentally conscious and active. Sub-standard management of our water and waste is simply not acceptable for a modern thriving city. We must protect our own backyard. We must be confident that our water infrastructure is properly maintained and does not pose a threat to human or ecological health.

I am further concerned to hear that the pipe network in Wellington city is “leaking” millions of litres of water on a daily basis. The environmental implications of unnecessary over-extraction are serious – particularly in light of the toxic algae bloom in the Hutt River this summer.

Water NZ analysis indicates Wellington’s wastewater system is in the poorest condition of all major NZ cities – with around a third of our wastewater pipes in poor or very poor condition. I am concerned this means we will see increasing amounts of sewage and waste water leaking into our fresh waterways and harbour.

I was shocked to read in your Annual Report that Wellington experiences, as a ‘baseline’, 43 overflows of wastewater into public places each month. Are deferrals in your capital works programme contributing to these problems?

We cannot fully confront this environmental challenge without first knowing its true size. I accept Wellington Water works within a restricted Budget but I believe you nonetheless have a responsibility to openly and transparently communicate the full extent of the environmental and health risks being caused by our degraded water infrastructure.

Wellingtonians deserve to know just how widespread these problems are, the risks posed to our environment, the probability of future “poomageddons” and how big a programme of investment is needed to prevent this kind of environmental damage. I therefore ask that you address the following questions as soon as possible:

– ·

How many of our local streams and beaches are being regularly polluted by contaminated discharges? Are we testing them regularly enough, have communities been informed and public health warnings erected and what’s being done to fix the causes of this pollution?

Has Wellington Water identified wastewater, storm water and drinking water pipes and connections at risk of failure or cross-contamination. Is there sufficient investment in that programme to ensure we don’t experience future “poomageddons”?

What are the current loss rates from our water network and are the major sources of any leaks known? If not, how do you plan to find out?

Has a full analysis been carried out to identify the extent of damage done to our water infrastructure following the Kaikoura earthquake? is regular smoke and dye testing carried out on Wellington’s water network, in order to identify leaks and damage to pipes that may result in environmental contamination?

Are we doing enough to future-proof our water infrastructure and to prepare for population growth?

In addition to answers to these questions, I request a meeting with you at your earliest convenience to discuss these significant environmental and health challenges and how our city can best respond.

Yours sincerely,

Nicola Willis

National List MP for Wellington

February 3: Repairs to wastewater pipes under Abel Smith, Cuba and Vivian Streets

February 8: Burst water main on Owhiro Road

February 12: Burst water main in Severn Street, Island Bay, cuts supply to 70 homes, two nights in a row.

February 14: Burst watermain in Tawa

February 15: Burst watermain in Kingston