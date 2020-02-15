Possible pollution in Island Bay follows burst watermain in Kingston



A burst watermain in Kingston has been followed by a spill of brown water into Island Bay, which is causing alarm for local people.

The Wellington City Council is advising everyone to stay out of the water until there’s confirmation that the area is safe. Staff from the council’s Wellington Water company and the Regional Council are investigating.

The council’s tweeted advice:

Please stay out of the water in the meantime, and we’ll post updates as soon as we know whether this is runoff from the burst main.

The “major” watermain burst was reported soon after 4pm this afternoon in Quebec Street, Kingston. The city council said properties along The Ridgeway and their side streets were also affected.

The water is likely to be off till midnight.

This broken watermain comes one day after a watermain burst in Tawa, which came two days after a watermain burst in Island Bay, for two consecutive nights.

