

Photos by Roy Murphy

by Roy Murphy

A new annual festival called “Two Wheels Good” opened yesterday at Prefab Lane in Te Aro to celebrate all things two-wheels, whether you’re a passionate cyclist or casual scooter rider. The title is a reworking of the saying in George Orwell’s satire “Animal Farm”, in which the sheep constantly bleat, “Four legs good, two legs bad.”

The festival was organized by Dan Mikkelson of Bicycle Junction. Prefab Lane was crammed with bikes, with Bicycle Junction offering all makes of ebikes for test rides. Sausages, beer and homemade donuts were on sale, and there was a free “Bike Glamour Shot” photo shoot for riders with their bikes.

Tech Tips offered a fee repair service for bikes.

A series of short seminars ran throughout the afternoon, one revealing there are now 2,000 bike trails in New Zealand, up from only 400 a few short years ago. Another seminar celebrated the work of ReBicycle Wellington, a charitable community organisation which repairs donated second-hand bikes then gives them to newly settled refugees and other disadvantaged people.

Its coordinator Tessa Coppard said they’ve fixed up and distributed more than 850 bikes.

“One kid could only walk on his knees, but when presented with a bike he flew round like he was on wings,” she said. Another child with cerebral palsy had an immobile right foot which kept slipping off the pedal. “We fitted him with a toe clip. A year later he came back needing a bigger bike, but this time he had conquered the art of using his right foot on the pedal and didn’t need a toe clip!”

A seven-piece group led by John McDougall and featuring Bill Lake played mostly zesty cover versions for the crowd. The group was “The Hulamen”, reborn from the group McDougall formed 40 years ago.

The Hulamen will soon be playing old favourites and new songs at Prefab on Jessie Street every last Friday of the month at 5:30, starting in March.