Police concerned about teenage girls, missing from Wainuiomata

February 16, 2020Latest Headlines, Police, PressRelease

News from NZ Police
Wellington Police are appealing for help in finding 14-year-old Zeta and 12-year-old Liberty. Both girls were last seen around 8.45pm yesterday at their home address in Wainuiomata.

Zeta was last seen wearing black jeans and a black cropped top.

Liberty was wearing a black hoodie.

Police have concerns for their wellbeing due to their ages and ask anyone who has seen them to get in touch immediately.

If you can assist, please contact Wellington Police on 105 quoting file number 200216/0584.

