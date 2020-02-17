Wellington Scoop
Network

Two Girls Missing In Wainuiomata

February 17, 2020PressRelease

Press Release – New Zealand Police

Wellington Police are appealing for the public’s help in locating 14-year-old Zeta and 12-year-old Liberty.

Both girls were last seen around 8.45pm yesterday at their home address in Wainuiomata.

Zeta was last seen wearing black jeans and a black cropped top and Liberty was wearing a black hoodie.

Police have concerns for their wellbeing due to their ages and ask that anyone who may have seen them to get in touch immediately.

If you can assist, please contact Wellington Police on 105 quoting file number 200216/0584.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz
Original url

Scoop readers - Help to support quality, independent news & journalism that is freely available to the public.
Become a Supporter

Professionals - 'At work' users of Scoop need to have a ScoopPro licence, this keeps Scoop open and licensed users enjoy pro news tools.
More about ScoopPro

No comments yet.

Write a comment: