A crisis, or unacceptable bad luck?

by Lindsay Shelton

“It’s unacceptable,” was the verdict after a water main in Island Bay broke twice in two days last week. The verdict came from an authoritative organisation – Wellington Water, the council company that’s supposed to stop the water mains from breaking. And since then the company has said that all the recent breaks are only “bad luck” – a verdict (first voiced by mayor Andy Foster) that is no longer possible to take seriously.

Two councillors have gone on the attack in the last 48 hours.

Fleur Fitzsimons, who lives in Island Bay, says Wellington faces a crisis because of the collapsing infrastructure.

Diane Calvert, who lives in Khandallah, says it’s a “civil emergency.”

And Opposition list MP Nicola Willis has sent a list of questions to Wellington Water, saying the infrastructure is “alarming, substandard and degraded.”

Not so long ago Mayor Andy Foster also sent some questions to Wellington Water. He has told me he’ll release his questions to us, but they havent yet arrived. We’ve asked for the answers as well – they will be as revealing as the questions.

Communications have been dreadful as the water infrastructure emergency goes on.

After the brown smelly spillage into Island Bay which followed the burst watermain in Kingston, the city council told people to stay out of the water … “and we’ll post updates as soon as we know whether this is runoff from the burst main.” The updates never arrived.

Wellington Water told the DomPost it was likely the burst water main had pushed extra water into the stormwater pipe, washing dirt out to sea via the outfall pipe. Which didn’t explain the smell. And then the spokesperson said:

“The [incident] is actually a really good example of why you need to be careful swimming near stormwater pitfalls after rain. You can see how the runoff dispersed into the sea.”

Which brought a response from swimmers who’d had to leave the water: “But it hasnt been raining.”

And it’s pointless to go to Wellington Water’s website for information. The Island Bay problems are the only ones that get a mention in its news section. So here’s a reminder of what’s gone wrong in the last two weeks:

February 3: Repairs to wastewater pipes under Abel Smith, Cuba and Vivian Streets

February 8: Burst water main on Owhiro Road

February 12: Burst water main in Severn Street, Island Bay, cuts supply to 70 homes, two nights in a row.

February 14: Burst watermain in Tawa

February 15: Burst watermain in Kingston