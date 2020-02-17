Hundreds of cyclists join in tribute to remember rider who was killed



RNZ photo

Wellington.Scoop

Hundreds of cyclists left from Parliament this evening, on a tribute ride to Petone for Brent Norris, who was killed while cycling on State Highway 2 north of Wellington.

Great turnout at Parliament despite the wind and rain for memorial bike ride on SH2. What can we do to make our roads, esp SH2, safer? @CycleAwareWgtn @patrickmorgan @JulieAnneGenter @SpeakerTrevor pic.twitter.com/rWBv3zlXqR — Rachel Sweary Bear (@LegspinnerRach) February 17, 2020

The 65-year-old died after he was hit by a car outside a BP service station on February 3.

Tonight nearly 600 people on bikes paid tribute to Brent Norriss, who was killed while riding home 2 weeks ago today 💔 pic.twitter.com/2dbgz2EmJY — Island Bay Healthy Streets 🚴‍♀️🌳🏃🏽‍♂️🛴 (@IBCycleWay) February 17, 2020

Today’s memorial riders cycled north along State Highway 2, with one of the two lanes closed to motor traffic. They stopped at the service station, and placed a wreath, to highlight the need for cycle safety.