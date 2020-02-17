Wellington Scoop
Hundreds of cyclists join in tribute to remember rider who was killed

February 17, 2020Latest Headlines, Police, Politics, PressRelease

cycle-tribute
RNZ photo

Wellington.Scoop
Hundreds of cyclists left from Parliament this evening, on a tribute ride to Petone for Brent Norris, who was killed while cycling on State Highway 2 north of Wellington.

The 65-year-old died after he was hit by a car outside a BP service station on February 3.

Today’s memorial riders cycled north along State Highway 2, with one of the two lanes closed to motor traffic. They stopped at the service station, and placed a wreath, to highlight the need for cycle safety.

