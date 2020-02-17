Hundreds of cyclists join in tribute to remember rider who was killed
Wellington.Scoop
Hundreds of cyclists left from Parliament this evening, on a tribute ride to Petone for Brent Norris, who was killed while cycling on State Highway 2 north of Wellington.
Great turnout at Parliament despite the wind and rain for memorial bike ride on SH2. What can we do to make our roads, esp SH2, safer? @CycleAwareWgtn @patrickmorgan @JulieAnneGenter @SpeakerTrevor pic.twitter.com/rWBv3zlXqR
— Rachel Sweary Bear (@LegspinnerRach) February 17, 2020
The 65-year-old died after he was hit by a car outside a BP service station on February 3.
Tonight nearly 600 people on bikes paid tribute to Brent Norriss, who was killed while riding home 2 weeks ago today 💔 pic.twitter.com/2dbgz2EmJY
— Island Bay Healthy Streets 🚴♀️🌳🏃🏽♂️🛴 (@IBCycleWay) February 17, 2020
Today’s memorial riders cycled north along State Highway 2, with one of the two lanes closed to motor traffic. They stopped at the service station, and placed a wreath, to highlight the need for cycle safety.
Respect for Brent Norriss #MemorialRide @CycleAwareWgtn pic.twitter.com/SnAys7mIZp
— Patrick Morgan (@patrickmorgan) February 17, 2020
About the Memorial Ride for Brent Norriss:
🚲 @NZParliament lawn really full!
🚲 BP station really packed!
🚲 All kind of cyclists (big up to the @Onzo_NZ bike!)
🚲 Awesome organization, speeches & waiatas!
Time to protect YOUR cyclists @WgtnCC & @greaterwgtn! pic.twitter.com/qVuIqyEQxd
— Elric 🌿 (@ElricAzarai) February 17, 2020