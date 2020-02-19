After 12 years of talk, no cycleway



Photo: Patrick Morgan

by Lindsay Shelton

The need for an off-road cycleway between Petone and Ngauranga was being described as “urgent” in 2008. The urgency was clear because a prominent cyclist had been killed at the Petone roundabout. We had a reminder of the urgency this week, with the memorial ride after the death of another cyclist on the same road.

It’s sad to remember that there’ve been so many calls for a protected cycleway on the Hutt Road. And so much agreement. Just no action.

In March of 2011, local mayors were all enthusiastic about agreement for the cycleway that had been announced as part of a Hutt Corridor Plan. Jenny Chetwynd of the Transport Agency agreed to report back on whether its construction could be moved forward. It didn’t happen.

A month later, Fran Wilde, as chair of the Regional Council, stressed the need for the cycleway. She said:

“The lack of a decent cycling facility between Petone and Ngauranga, which is used by a large number of cyclists each day, sticks out like a sore thumb in our regional cycling network. It’s generally agreed that a need for such a facility is long overdue.”

Nothing but words. The cycleway remained long overdue.

Then in 2012 the Government announced a National Land Transport Programme to be completed by 2015. It included (don’t hold your breath) the cycleway, and mayor Celia Wade-Brown enthused:

“If the Ngauranga to Petone link is properly upgraded it will provide manifold benefits to the region in tourism, health, the economy and better transport choices. I look forward to hearing more details about how much money will be committed and how this pathway will actually be upgraded.”

The details never came.

In May of 2013 I wrote that the Transport Agency was moving so slowly it seemed to be avoiding the cycleway.

The Agency said that early this year it would start investigating options for an investigation of the cycleway … But there’s been no news of any investigation starting … The best the Agency can offer is the possibility of “a decision” in 2015. With no target for starting or completing the long-awaited cycleway.

After a two year silence: there was more news, though again it turned out not to be true. The Transport Agency said construction would start in 2019.

It didn’t happen. The only thing that was obvious was that the Transport Agency had lost credibility.

However last year designs were released, and Julie-Anne Genter said funding had been approved. And who is responsible for making it happen?

The Ngauranga to Petone section is being delivered by the Transport Agency, in partnership with the Wellington City Council and the Regional Council.

Like his predecessors, Mayor Justin Lester was optimistic about the plans.

And that was nine months ago. No sign yet of any work starting to actually construct the cycleway that has been talked about for so long.