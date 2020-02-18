Mayor calls meeting on “so many” water issues – “working hard to develop a plan”

News from WCC

A high-level meeting has been called tomorrow between the Wellington City Council and Wellington Water Limited, in light of the recent series of issues with Wellington’s water pipes.

“With around 3000km of water pipes and a complex network of equipment and plants sitting behind it, there will always be the occasional issue. But there have been so many in recent months that we need to understand whether there are any systemic issues coming to light now. That will allow us to consider our options and take appropriate action,” says Mayor Andy Foster.

“I want to assure Wellingtonians that the Council is taking this very seriously.

“We’re working hard to understand what’s behind the recent spate of incidents and develop a plan.

“Inevitably, with so many serious issues to manage and limited resource to do it, some lower level work is being deferred by Wellington Water. While this is not ideal, we do understand the reasons for it and ask people to be patient while we resolve the underlying issues.”

