Time to register for Movin’March

There is still time for schools to sign up for Movin’March, the month-long free initiative that encourages students to walk, cycle and scoot to school.
Regional Council Travel Choice Coordinator Kirsty Barr says so far 122 schools have jumped on board for 2020.
“Last year over 33,000 students took part in Movin’March, but this year we are aiming even higher.
“We have introduced a brand new challenge called Movin’Minds which is aimed at students in Years 4-8. This is a multi-media competition where older students can creatively think about how to persuade their peers to walk or wheel to school.
“Intermediate and primary schools that haven’t registered before will be eligible for our prize draw to win one of one of two $100 Prezzy cards – all they need to do is register before 28 February,” Kirsty says.
The theme for this year is ‘planet-friendly’, so the Movin’March team have put plastic in the past and have an entirely new range of spot prizes which are kinder on the planet.
“Children who took part in last year’s Movin’March let us know they were keen to be more environmentally-friendly so we decided that distributing air-freighted plastic items that would end up in a landfill was the wrong way to go.
“It was inspiring to see students take charge and express their concern for the planet. All of our merchandise and prizes this year have a much stronger environmental focus.”
As well as new competitions aimed at older students, there are more classroom resources for teachers to integrate Movin’March into the school curriculum, more te Reo options, a refreshed Movin’March website and more prizes than ever before.
“This month is all about encouraging children to not only get active, but also to think about why it is important to exercise, and how sustainable travel positively effects the environment,” Kirsty says.
– For more information on Movin’March visit: https://www.movinmarch.com/
The schools in Wellington City that have already signed up for Movin’March 2020:
Amesbury School
Bellevue School (Newlands)
Brooklyn School
Cardinal McKeefry School (Wilton)
Churton Park School
Clyde Quay School
Clifton Terrace Model School
Crofton Downs Primary School
Evans Bay Intermediate
Greenacres School
Hampton Hill School
Hataitai School
Holy Cross School (Miramar)
Houghton Valley School
Island Bay School
Johnsonville School
Kahurangi School
Karori West Normal School
Kelburn Normal School
Khandallah School
Lyall Bay School
Miramar Central School
Newtown School
Ngaio School
Owhiro Bay School
Paparangi School
Ridgway School
Roseneath School
Sacred Heart Cathedral School (Thorndon)
Samuel Marsden Collegiate School
Scots College
Seatoun School
South Wellington Intermediate
St Anthony’s School Seatoun
St Francis de Sales School
St Francis Xavier School (Tawa)
Tawa School
Te Aro School
Wadestown School
