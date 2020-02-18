Time to register for Movin’March

Press Release – Greater Wellington Regional Council

There is still time for schools to sign up for Movin’March, the month-long free initiative that encourages students to walk, cycle and scoot to school.

Regional Council Travel Choice Coordinator Kirsty Barr says so far 122 schools have jumped on board for 2020.

“Last year over 33,000 students took part in Movin’March, but this year we are aiming even higher.

“We have introduced a brand new challenge called Movin’Minds which is aimed at students in Years 4-8. This is a multi-media competition where older students can creatively think about how to persuade their peers to walk or wheel to school.

“Intermediate and primary schools that haven’t registered before will be eligible for our prize draw to win one of one of two $100 Prezzy cards – all they need to do is register before 28 February,” Kirsty says.

The theme for this year is ‘planet-friendly’, so the Movin’March team have put plastic in the past and have an entirely new range of spot prizes which are kinder on the planet.

“Children who took part in last year’s Movin’March let us know they were keen to be more environmentally-friendly so we decided that distributing air-freighted plastic items that would end up in a landfill was the wrong way to go.

“It was inspiring to see students take charge and express their concern for the planet. All of our merchandise and prizes this year have a much stronger environmental focus.”

As well as new competitions aimed at older students, there are more classroom resources for teachers to integrate Movin’March into the school curriculum, more te Reo options, a refreshed Movin’March website and more prizes than ever before.

“This month is all about encouraging children to not only get active, but also to think about why it is important to exercise, and how sustainable travel positively effects the environment,” Kirsty says.

– For more information on Movin’March visit: https://www.movinmarch.com/

The schools in Wellington City that have already signed up for Movin’March 2020:

Amesbury School

Bellevue School (Newlands)

Brooklyn School

Cardinal McKeefry School (Wilton)

Churton Park School

Clyde Quay School

Clifton Terrace Model School

Crofton Downs Primary School

Evans Bay Intermediate

Greenacres School

Hampton Hill School

Hataitai School

Holy Cross School (Miramar)

Houghton Valley School

Island Bay School

Johnsonville School

Kahurangi School

Karori West Normal School

Kelburn Normal School

Khandallah School

Lyall Bay School

Miramar Central School

Newtown School

Ngaio School

Owhiro Bay School

Paparangi School

Ridgway School

Roseneath School

Sacred Heart Cathedral School (Thorndon)

Samuel Marsden Collegiate School

Scots College

Seatoun School

South Wellington Intermediate

St Anthony’s School Seatoun

St Francis de Sales School

St Francis Xavier School (Tawa)

Tawa School

Te Aro School

Wadestown School

