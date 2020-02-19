Wellington Scoop
After the meeting, another burst water main

Soon after today’s meeting which discussed the problems with Wellington’s water infrastructure – another burst watermain was reported.

This one was in Island Bay where 36 properties in Liffey Street were expecting to be without water for at least three hours while repairs were made.

As for communications – there was no information on Wellington Water’s website. But there was a tweet, if you were seeking it.

