After the meeting, another burst water main
Wellington.Scoop
Soon after today’s meeting which discussed the problems with Wellington’s water infrastructure – another burst watermain was reported.
This one was in Island Bay where 36 properties in Liffey Street were expecting to be without water for at least three hours while repairs were made.
As for communications – there was no information on Wellington Water’s website. But there was a tweet, if you were seeking it.
⚠WATER BURST – LIFFEY ST, ISLAND BAY⚠
We are currently experiencing a burst in Liffey St, Island Bay.
Water is currently still on, however once the water is turned off to make repairs, up to 36 properties will be affected. This will likely be up to 3 hours.
— Wellington Water (@WgtnWaterNZ) February 19, 2020