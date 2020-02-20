After the meeting, many questions

by Ian Apperley

While it was a positive step for the Mayor of Wellington to hold an urgent meeting yesterday concerning the city’s sewage and water issues, many questions remain about the water crisis.

It’s taken the City Council some weeks to respond proactively, and it’s far from over. Even as the meeting yesterday ended, another water main burst. So many now it is hard to keep track, but by my count the ninth in three weeks.

If yesterday’s council media release reflects the actual contents of the meeting, then you can expect that issues of water and wastewater may be swept under the carpet until the next long term planning round. Worse, the release includes some confusing figures which do not appear to correlate to reality.

Let’s dissect it.

Today’s meeting with senior representatives from Wellington Water was constructive and focussed on solutions to the problems that have recently beset the city’s water infrastructure, says Wellington mayor Andy Foster. “There was full disclosure of the issues and some free and frank discussion on the way forward. Wellington Water tabled a number of proposals to address the issues and many of those seem, at first glance, to have merit. For example, they acknowledged not having a complete understanding of the state of the water network and proposed an enhanced programme of condition assessment.”

Translated this means that there was no shouting by the 20% owner of Wellington Water, the WCC. What is worrying is that WW doesn’t have a great view of its network and an “enhanced programme of condition assessment” means they need to figure out what they are working with.

“Many of the ideas proposed would require additional funding if agreed, which the Council would need to consider carefully. The Council already invests around $180 million per year (averaged over 10 years) on the three waters, and that figure is scheduled to increase in coming years. So our first obligation to ratepayers is to ensure that money’s being efficiently spent, a point that Wellington Water acknowledged.”

When you read that, you think that the WCC is spending $180m per annum on the three waters, but it’s not true. I can’t figure out if it’s an operational cost or a capital cost. The WCC should break that down and explain it because figures I have seen don’t correlate to that figure in any way, shape, or form.

If we look at the 2019 /2020 annual plan we start to see some fact-based funding information.

Major upgrade projects on the water system come in at around $24m. That’s the new reservoir and upgrades of stormwater pipes in Tawa.

We also see the WCC practice of deferring works to outer years. The Bell Road reservoir was pushed to an outlying year as was an upgrade to the Kilbirnie stormwater pump station. Also pushed into outer years was an investment in managing the sludge that ends up in the landfill from the sewage system. (That’s the system where two pipelines under Mt Albert have broken, causing the need for trucks to carry the sludge, 24 hours a day, till they work out how to fix things.)

However, despite deferring funding, the WCC increased water and sewage rates 2.8% and 1.4% respectively.

Network maintenance of both water and sewage is roughly set at just $6.5m per annum. A tiny sum in the scheme of things.

So where does the $180m come from? Because there is zero correlation in the annual plan in relation to that.

Wellington Water also stressed that it was not simply a matter of past under-funding – but that community expectations in terms of preventing pollution and keeping our streams, harbour and coastal waters clean have risen massively in recent decades.

“What was acceptable in, say, the 1950s, 60s and 70s is not acceptable now – the community is much more concerned about the quality of water going into our streams and the harbour. And water conservation is clearly a major concern for us all now.”

Since the dawn of time we’ve always wanted potable drinking water, waste management to prevent disease, and safe waterways. Having poisons, paint, leachate from landfills, raw sewage, and other nasties in our environment has always been unacceptable. Of course, legislation has moved over time, to align with what people have always wanted.

Mayor Foster says many of these issues arise out of decisions made decades ago and potentially the plan is very long term as well:

“Wellington Water has undertaken to provide advice for the City Council’s next Annual Plan and 2021/31 Long-term Plan – in terms of recommended spending on infrastructure – including costings on establishing a ‘no spills’ wastewater network.”

Translated, don’t expect a fix anytime soon. Also, they should be doing that anyway as part of the usual process. Perhaps this time around the WCC will be looking at not what they can defer, but what they can bring forward.

Wellington Water agreed that it can do better in terms of informing the community about faults, leaks and other issues:

“We all acknowledge that Wellington Water is under pressure at the moment, particularly in terms of the works in Wallace Street and Willis Street and dealing with other incidents across the region – not just in Wellington City. We’ll also aim to make arrangements with the Regional Council, Regional Public Health, local iwi and other interested parties to improve lines of accountability, responsibility and communication.”

Great. What does that look like, when will it be implemented, and how will it be monitored?

For its part, the Wellington City Council will need to consider how to fund any additional work that is agreed, in a way that is sustainable.

How about putting some of the CAPEX that is tagged to vanity projects into core infrastructure instead? You don’t need a rocket scientist to figure that out.

While we are building a $160m convention centre that is of dubious value, our water system is blowing apart. While we hold onto the pipedream of an airport extension in the tens of millions of dollars, we are trucking sewage around the coast.

What we need is an “crisis” situation until we have a clear period where water is not erupting from the streets. And that crisis should persist until a) we’ve fixed the central city sewage issue and b) have the pipes from Moa Point to the landfill back in action.

That’s once a week meetings followed by clear updates and total transparency until the situation is at a minimum stabilised. Not a one-off, closed to the public meeting, that is then spun out by the PR machine.

It’s not good enough. I would be very interested to hear whether Wellington Water has been warning the Council, or not, about impending issues and potential lack of investment. Those with a penchant for the LGOIMA process could perhaps start digging around reports that have been provided to the WCC and other Councils by Wellington Water over the past few years.