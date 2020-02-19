Auldhouse appointed Oracle’s education partner

Press Release – Auldhouse

Auldhouse is pleased to announce its appointment as Oracle’s sole Authorised Education Partner in New Zealand.

Auldhouse will be offering a comprehensive portfolio of Oracle University courses including Oracle Database, Middleware, Applications, Operating Systems and Storage.

“We are very excited to be partnering with Oracle to provide Oracle University training to New Zealand customers and channel partners,” says Auldhouse managing director Melanie Hobcraft.

“Auldhouse is already New Zealand’s training partner of choice for global cloud vendors and Oracle is a leading provider of enterprise-grade, secure, fully-integrated cloud and on-premise products. Becoming Oracle’s Authorised Education Partner in New Zealand further strengthens our already expansive cloud training portfolio.”

Auldhouse will be offering Oracle training across New Zealand from 24 February and has appointed Arturo Bravo as an Oracle instructor based in its Wellington training centre.

“We are also very excited to have Arturo Bravo join Auldhouse. He is a very experienced and knowledgeable Oracle instructor,” says Hobcraft.

Michael McDermott, Oracle University’s ANZ & Oceania channel sales manager, says Oracle is very pleased to have appointed Auldhouse as its education partner in New Zealand.

“Auldhouse has an outstanding reputation within New Zealand for professionalism, content expertise and delivery,” he says.

“It was an obvious choice for Oracle University to partner with Auldhouse and deliver solutions to satisfy our clients’ business needs.”

About Auldhouse

Auldhouse is in the business of training – and has been for over 30 years. As New Zealand’s premier privately-owned ICT training provider, Auldhouse offers a large range of end-user and IT professional training delivered by industry leading instructors. Auldhouse is the partner of choice for Microsoft, AWS, Google, Citrix, Cisco, CompTIA, ITIL, Red Hat and many more.

