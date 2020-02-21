Porirua told its water pipes need $2b fix over next 30 years

Report from RNZ

The problems with Wellington’s drinking and waste water pipes are now regional – with the Porirua City Council being told it faces a nearly $2 billion bill over the next 20 to 30 years.

A 2018 report shows 53 percent of the city’s wastewater pipes are in a poor or very poor condition, as are 24 percent of its drinking water pipes.

The money will need to be spent on fixing leaks, maintenance and supporting growth.

Porirua’s mayor Anita Baker speaks to Corin Dann.

Instead of taking a Council by Council approach, we need to work together as a region – and nationally to address these challenges. I have no doubt that the solution will also involve central government, given the scale of what’s required. — Campbell Barry (@Campbell_Barry) February 20, 2020

Mayor Barry has also said that Hutt City has been advised it needs to double its capital investment on infrastructure over the next decade.