Wellington Scoop
Network

Porirua told its water pipes need $2b fix over next 30 years

February 21, 2020Business, Health, Latest Headlines, Politics, PressRelease

Report from RNZ
The problems with Wellington’s drinking and waste water pipes are now regional – with the Porirua City Council being told it faces a nearly $2 billion bill over the next 20 to 30 years.

A 2018 report shows 53 percent of the city’s wastewater pipes are in a poor or very poor condition, as are 24 percent of its drinking water pipes.

The money will need to be spent on fixing leaks, maintenance and supporting growth.

Porirua’s mayor Anita Baker speaks to Corin Dann.

Mayor Barry has also said that Hutt City has been advised it needs to double its capital investment on infrastructure over the next decade.

Scoop readers - Help to support quality, independent news & journalism that is freely available to the public.
Become a Supporter

Professionals - 'At work' users of Scoop need to have a ScoopPro licence, this keeps Scoop open and licensed users enjoy pro news tools.
More about ScoopPro

No comments yet.

Write a comment: