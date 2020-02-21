Tall Poppy NZ Agency Of The Year At 2020 RateMyAgent Awards

Press Release – Tall Poppy Real Estate

Tall Poppy Real Estate has won NZ Agency of the Year at the 2020 RateMyAgent Awards, held in Melbourne last night.

The awards are the largest real estate awards in Australasia to recognise agents and agencies that have ranked the highest based on customer reviews and feedback.They are the only major customer choice awards for the real estate industry in New Zealand and are calculated based on the verified reviews that customers provide on the RateMyAgent website.

Joe Wilkes, General Manager of Tall Poppy, says their team prides itself on delivering exceptional service while offering fairer real estate to Kiwis.

“Every day, we work hard to offer more to Kiwis, and we want to thank everyone who has bought or sold through us and given us such positive feedback. To have our team in Wellington recognised for their dedication to their clients is a fantastic start to the year,” says Joe Wilkes.

Tall Poppy’s new marketing bundle is the next step in doing more for Kiwis.

“Launched just a few weeks ago, we’ve had a fantastic response. Sellers receive comprehensive, digital marketing for their property (which is funded upfront by our business), without the need for sellers to dip into their savings to pay for marketing just to get their house on the market – we are the first national Real Estate company to offer this to all Kiwis selling their homes,” says Joe Wilkes.

Tall Poppy is a New Zealand Real Estate Agency, headquartered on the Kāpiti Coast, north of Wellington. Founded in 2012, it operates throughout New Zealand and has saved New Zealanders more than $43 million in fees. It is working to create a fairer real estate industry for all Kiwis and prides itself in being an active member of the communities in which it operates. It plans to be available in all regions of New Zealand by the end of 2021. Tall Poppy was a Finalist in the 2019 REINZ Awards in the Large Agency Category.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

