Woman pleads not guilty to murdering man in Taita street
Report from RNZ
A 41-year-old woman has pleaded not guilty to murdering a man in Lower Hutt.
Davis Phillips, 56, was found critically injured on a street corner in Taita last month, and died of his injuries soon after.
In the High Court at Wellington today, Damelza Hohipa pleaded not guilty to a charge of murder and was been remanded in custody.
Her name suppression was ended.
Another man, who has name suppression, did not enter a plea and will reappear in court next Friday.
Justice France set a trial date for February next year.