Woman pleads not guilty to murdering man in Taita street

Report from RNZ

A 41-year-old woman has pleaded not guilty to murdering a man in Lower Hutt.

Davis Phillips, 56, was found critically injured on a street corner in Taita last month, and died of his injuries soon after.

In the High Court at Wellington today, Damelza Hohipa pleaded not guilty to a charge of murder and was been remanded in custody.

Her name suppression was ended.

Another man, who has name suppression, did not enter a plea and will reappear in court next Friday.

Justice France set a trial date for February next year.