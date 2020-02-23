Power cut reduces water supply in Greytown and Featherston

News from Wellington Water

A power cut has affected the water supply in two South Wairarapa towns.

Greytown and Featherston residents are being asked to minimise water use and delay their showers, laundry and other water use this morning until power is restored to a critical water pump.

Trees on lines are believed to have cut power to a main water pump that feeds the towns‘ reservoir.

Power is expected to be restored mid morning, but the reservoir level is very low and is asking for people to minimise their use until midday.