Burt Bacharach’s Hit Songs Brought To Life By Acclaimed Performer Ali Harper

Spend an evening with Ali Harper as she showcases the Grammy award winner’s extensive collection – Close To You, Alfie, That’s What Friends Are For, Walk On By, Anyone Who Had A Heart and reminds us What The World Needs Now in The Look of Love.

Audiences throughout New Zealand, New York and all around the world have already experienced the brilliance of Ali Harper. Whether it’s celebrating Legendary Divas, treating audiences to A Doris Day Special or ensuring that there’s Songs For Nobodies (Awarded Best One Woman Show at the United Solo Festival, New York 2018), Harper’s breadth of talent is undeniable, and she’s selected Burt Bacharach, the King of Love Songs, as her next project with care.

“Music is so powerful for evoking feelings of nostalgia” says Harper. When she teased the idea of a Burt Bacharach show, she could see people’s eyes light up and it became clear that providing a show in such restless times is essential in taking audiences to that happy, sweet place of yesteryear.

The Look Of Love, captures the intimate Manhattan cabaret club vibe, something which Harper adores from her own time performing in New York. The Look Of Love will transport you back through the ages, through the 50s to the 70s, continuing the long line of Bacharach muses, from Marlene Dietrich to Dusty Springfield, Dionne Warwick or Cilla Black.

Harper and Musical Director Tom Rainey were awed all over again when rediscovering Bacharach’s music: “Burt’s melodies are utterly gorgeous, timeless and abundantly beautiful whether about heartache or hope.” There’s a song for every occasion, and the two have created an evening of sumptuous emotions, making the multitude of hit songs their own.

Don’t miss your chance to experience the full spectrum of Bacharach’s music and leave your heart humming and full.

The Love of Love 2020 New Zealand Tour begins from 14th March in Nelson, Ashburton, Christchurch, Invercargill with more dates to come.

The Wellington season runs from the 4th April – 2nd May at Circa Theatre, 7:30pm, $25-$52.

Tickets available now: https://nz.patronbase.com/_Circa/Productions/2010/Performances

