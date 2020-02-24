Listeners celebrate RNZ Concert’s birthday, and its survival



Photos by Roy Murphy

by Roy Murphy

It was like a picnic in the park. Up to a thousand supporters of Radio New Zealand’s Concert Programme flocked to Parliament grounds in Wellington today to celebrate its 87th birthday. It was a special occasion because, following a huge outcry, RNZ has reversed its decision to relegate the Concert programme to an AM automated disco show.

Under sunny skies there were performances from several music groups, MCed by the Topp Twins with their own irreverent presentation and musical talent. They said: “We are here because we believe that the Concert Programme should last all our lives and the lives of our grandchildren.” But they noted that final decisions had not yet been made. They declared, “We want to have certainty, not hope.”

The Topp Twins then incited the crowd to chant: “Fuck Off Paul Thompson. We have the power!” The crowd leapt to its feet, fists in the air, and chanted with them. An elderly lady beside me said, “That’s the first time I’ve used that word.”

The conductor of the Orpheus Choir, Brent Stewart, introduced the song “O Fortuna” from “Carmina Burana”. He said the lyrics lamented the caprice of fortune, which were appropriate in light of RNZ’s “flippant and ignorant decision”. A massive Choir then gave a stirring and emotional performance which mirrored the emotions stirred by the Concert programme decision.

Afterwards, fellow MC actor Karen O’Leary said: “I think the word for that would be Wow!”

Grant Robertson, in his role of Associate Minister or Arts, Culture and Heritage, tried to give some certainty to the crowd. “The only proposals the Cabinet was interested in were ones that built on the strength of the Concert Programme.” He deplored the attempt to pit generation against generation, and said all radio listeners deserved a commercial-free option.

The crowd was treated to performances from a string quartet, a trombone quartet, another choir, a jazz quintet and a drum concerto featuring five drummers.

After cutting a cake to celebrate RNZ’s Concert’s 87th birthday, five more drummers joined in to make up a tentet for a thunderous drumming finale.