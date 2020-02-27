TANDY DANDY In The NZ Fringe Festival

Press Release – Fringe NZ

Ever been scared of leaving the house?

The mundane quickly becomes the absurd in this physical theatre piece featuring a ‘Tandy-12’ 1980s handheld gaming device.

TANDY DANDY explores how it is often the most unexpected things that provide us with the courage to face the outside world. Get ready for a mix of colour, sound, and a set which only reveals snippets of the performer’s body at one time.

TANDY DANDY is a solo show that runs for 20 minutes. It’s for people of all ages, with entry by koha at the door.

“Incredible to watch the way Laura Gaudin conveys mood and emotion simply (!!) with her body”

(Rochelle Gribble, Kiwi Families – review for Shu’s Song)

Laura Gaudin is a Victoria University of Wellington theatre graduate who has worked as a co-creator and performer of physical theatre pieces such as Shu (Fringe, 2014) and Shu’s Song (Capital E, 2016-2017). TANDY DANDY is premiering as part of the NZ Fringe Festival with support from Creative New Zealand and NZ Fringe. Further information can be found at fringe.co.nz and at fb.me/LauGauTheatre.

VENUE: Wellington Chocolate Factory, 5 Eva Street

DATES/TIMES: 12 March, 6.00pm

13 March, 6.00pm

14 March, 6.00pm

15 March, 5.00pm

(Doors open 30 minutes prior so there is time to purchase a chocolatey drink/snack!)

TICKETS: Koha at the door

