New Industry Qualifications To Address Water Woes

Wellington, February 27 2020: With the capital’s aging and struggling water infrastructure under the spotlight recently, the industry is responding with the release of a new level of training qualifications to upskill supervisors and managers.

Connexis, the Industry Training Organisation (ITO) for the Infrastructure Industry, has just released two new Level 5 water-related diplomas: Drinking-water Treatment, and Wastewater Treatment. These diplomas have been developed with industry and are targeted at qualified operators working in supervisory positions within New Zealand’s Water and Wastewater Treatment plants.

Connexis Chief Executive Toby Beaglehole says, “The management of both drinking-water and wastewater are crucial to all New Zealanders. It’s imperative that the industry gets it right in addressing the challenges of a growing population and ever-increasing usage demands. Suitably qualified people are the key to ensuring we have safe drinking water and clean and useable beaches and rivers now and for future generations.

“As the standard-setting body appointed by Government for the infrastructure industries – Civil, Energy, Telecommunications and Water – Connexis is committed to continually upskilling the nation’s infrastructure workforce.”

Toby says that the new Level 5 diplomas will take approximately 20 months to complete through blended learning including online, on-the-job and off-the-job block courses. “They are focused on managing and optimising plant operations to ensure compliance with regulatory requirements along with health and safety,” he says.

“The new diplomas in Drinking-water and Wastewater Treatment add another qualified skill level to water infrastructure staff nationwide, at a critical time when there is an immediate need by local government to step up our country’s water infrastructure.”

