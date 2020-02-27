Swimmers Advised To Avoid Titahi Bay Beach

Press Release – Wellington Water

Regular water quality monitoring at Titahi Bay has shown an increase in faecal coliforms (which could indicate wastewater contamination) to levels that mean the water is currently considered unsafe for recreational use.

The public is warned against swimming and other recreational activity such as fishing or collecting seafood at Titahi Bay beach. Warning signs have been posted in the area and the LAWA Can I swim here? map is being updated. These warnings will remain in place until daily testing shows that the water quality has returned to safe levels. We will also keep the public updated via our social media and on our website.

There is no indication the result is related to operations at the nearby Porirua Wastewater Treatment Plant. Operational crews are currently investigating potential sources of contamination, which could include residential cross-connections or other network issues.

Wellington Water’s water quality monitoring programme enables rapid detection and response to contamination events. Response thresholds are deliberately set at precautionary levels in order to minimise public risk.

Swimming or entering water with potential wastewater contamination can lead to symptoms such as fever, vomiting, diarrhea, or infections of the eyes, ears, nose and throat. If you have any health concerns following contact with the water in this area then contact your doctor or Healthline 0800 611 116.

Content Sourced from scoop.co.nz

Original url