Counting the (real) costs of TG

by Conor Hill

Transmission Gully has been in the news a bit recently, for reasons related to money.

The first is that the private group of financiers and contractors building the road have managed to get a significant additional payment from the government. Two of the reasons given for this additional payment are that Wellington had some storms and there was an earthquake in the South Island.

I am not sure which Wellington these contractors live in, but bad weather is not an unlikely occurrence. Never should a few drops of rain and a southerly incur additional costs on the taxpayer.

As to earthquakes, one of the reasons given by NZTA for building Transmission Gully is to provide additional resilience in an earthquake prone region. Given a construction time of 6 years, an earthquake was always a distinct possibility. In no world should earthquakes and weather be cited as reasons for cost increase on a multi year project in Wellington.

Whether this is simply election year hard ball or the contractors failing to insure themselves correctly, the entire purpose of a public private partnership is to shift risk on to private parties. In this instance, this has clearly failed.

The related issue is the way this additional payment has been reported.

Apparently Transmission Gully will now be a one billion dollar road. Unfortunately, for you, me and every other long suffering taxpayer, it’s closer to 4 billion.

When the contract was awarded, NZTA themselves said there would be cash payments of 125 million a year for 25 years. Elementary maths shows this to be over 3 billion dollars.

We now have the additional cost, which has been reported as 190 million. Given NZTA’s history of presenting obscure accounting figures instead of what a layman would understand, it should not surprise us if this figure is itself much higher. I think it’s safe to assume that by the time this contract is up, we’ll have spent 4 billion dollars on this road.

And what for? Well, in other news, NZTA announced that they wouldn’t be tolling the new road. In short they said nobody would pay to use it. Basic economics says that the value of something is what someone will pay for it. Given that nobody will pay anything for Transmission Gully, its value in cold hard dollar terms is zero.

So, we are close to four billion dollars in the hole to contractors who either play hardball or haven’t heard of insurance. All for a road with no real dollar value.