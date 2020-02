Wellington.Scoop

State Highway 1 has been closed at Himatangi this afternoon by a collision between a truck and a motorbike.

Police were called to the crash at about 2.23pm.

The motorcyclist is reported to have been injured.

Diversions are in place from SH1 onto Rangiotu Road through to Kellow Road and then Milner Road.

Motorists should expect delays.