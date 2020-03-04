by Lindsay Shelton

There was good news and bad news for the council-owned Wellington Water company last week. Mainly bad news. But let’s start with the good news.

They’ve “pinpointed” the two pipeline faults under Mt Albert – the ones that are causing sludge (they’re now calling it “slurry”) to be driven along the south coast for 24 hours every day.

In what is believed to be the longest live-feed with fibre technology in New Zealand, the pipes were mapped and surveyed in the 1.8 km tunnel and fail points were identified at 230m and 165m from the excavation point in Island Bay.

But repairs haven’t yet started, though Wellington Water’s customer planning engineer Sean de Roo said: “The quality of data we got by taking this approach really firms up our repair options.” Two weeks ago they were talking about a repair with a temporary bypass, to be followed by a longterm fix. But till they decide what to do, and then start working on the repairs (using robots?) the 24 hour procession of sludge/slurry trucks will be continuing…at a cost of $200,000 a week.

The rest was all bad news.

On Thursday, the beach at Titahi Bay was closed because of sewage contamination. Announcing the pollution, Wellington Water became remarkably defensive:

There is no indication the result is related to operations at the nearby Porirua Wastewater Treatment Plant. Operational crews are investigating potential sources of contamination, which could include residential cross-connections or other network issues.

They were no doubt remembering that last year they were fined $67,000 for the illegal discharge of sewage sludge from the treatment plant into Porirua Harbour. On that occasion it was agreed that human error was the principal cause of the discharge. “There had been a series of poor operational decisions and a failure to follow procedures.”

This time there’s been no explanation so far of what caused the latest contamination of a beach.

Also last week: more contamination of Wellington Harbour, this time at the bottom of Tory Street. In its obscure announcement of this new problem, Wellington Water didn’t seem to have a clue about where the pollution was coming from. It said it was also checking the water at Oriental Bay and the Whairepo Lagoon. It has not reported the results of these checks.

And this week: another burst water main, this time in Kilbirnie. One lane of Wellington Road was closed for repairs during the morning peak hour, causing extra delays for traffic heading into the city.

At the end of January, the head of Wellington Water said “we would be struggling if anything else was to happen. Since then, who has kept count of what else has gone wrong. The company must indeed be struggling. The mayoral task force will have to confront the struggle, and make some tough decisions.

DomPost: City Councillors were warned last year of water problems