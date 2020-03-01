Park To Path Fun Run attracts national champions

Press Release – Kapiti Coast District Council

The Kapiti Coast District Council’s annual fun run/walk, Park to Path, will wrap up a busy week of events as Kāpiti celebrates Parks Week 2020.

Parks Week, from 7 to 15 March, is an annual international celebration of the important role parks play – for people, communities, and the natural environment. Council has a diverse schedule of free events planned across all the district’s parks, including Rongoa Māori, Tai Chi, Acoustic in the Park, and, finally, the popular Park to Path event from 8.30am on Sunday 15 March.

For Ōtaki’s Waka Ama champions, the run will be a cruisy training session in preparation for the 2020 World Club Sprint Championships in Hawaii. Held in August, only the top qualifying New Zealand Waka Ama teams attend. Ōtaki is home to three qualifying teams this year in the Junior U16 and U19 categories, and will be fundraising at the Park to Path event.

Runners and walkers of all abilities can register online to join the free event, which offers a scenic walk or run from Otaraua Park in Otaihanga and along the Waikanae River. You can also register on the day.

Alison Law, Council’s Parks and Recreation Manager has seen the event grow since it began in 2018, with three routes to now choose from (1, 6 and 10 kilometre tracks).

“Everybody and every body is welcome to give it a go. It’s a flat, scenic route that showcases just how beautiful our public spaces are,” says Ms. Law.

Afterwards, participants can recharge with a coffee and something from the sausage sizzle (bring cash) before enjoying a complimentary massage onsite from the Functional Bodyworks team. To register and read more visit www.kapiticoast.govt.nz/parktopath.

