Newtown Festival on Sunday – 16 music stages

News from Newtown Residents Assn

The Newtown Festival is this Sunday March 8th. The Festival crew have organised a wonderful day of entertainment. There are 16 stages of music and other performances, and heaps of activities for all ages – as well as a huge variety of stalls including food choices from around the world.

People have started to ask if coronavirus COVD-19 is going to change the plans – but the Festival is following the Ministry of Health’s recommendation not to alter any arrangements for public events. They are keeping a close eye on the latest advice and will alert the public through the Newtown Festival website and Facebook page if anything changes.

The Ministry of Health states that the most important thing to do is to practice good hygiene. See here, on the Ministry of Health website, for more about the Ministry advice.

There will be street performers, circus artists, bands, dancers and choirs performing on stages and throughout the Festival from 10am-5pm – with some stages carrying on later, and after parties in local cafes and bars later still.

There is something for everyone at the Festival – including children and their parents. Here’s a Children’s Programme put together by the Festival team, with some of what’s on offer.

There are places to relax, too: for instance Newtown School’s lawn in Emmett St, shaded by a marquee provided by the Eastern Bays Scout group. Chill out, listen to the Songs from the Old Country Stage, perhaps have a picnic with some of the great food from Emmett St stalls. From there you can find your way to the Filipino Village in the grounds of St Annes, with Filipino cultural stalls and carnival rides for children.

At the other end of the Festival in Arney St, Donald McLean St and Gordon Place there will be lots of free children’s activities including interactive circus workshops, floorball, parkour, a trampoline, a ferris wheel for the little ones, and more. Look for the Irish story tellers in Arney St – named Blarney St for the day – a contribution to the Festival from the Irish Embassy.

If it all gets too much the Salvation Army welcomes people, including parents and children, to take time out with a cup of tea or a cold drink in their comfortable foyer at 4 Normanby St, and Newtown Hall in Daniell St will be a ‘chill out’ zone from 12noon till 8pm, with volunteers providing support and hospitality.