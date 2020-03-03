Demolitions on ‘4 lanes’ route

by James Fraser

The depressing news that the NZTA will demolish two apartment buildings on Wellington Road in Kilbirnie fuels suspicion that by allowing these properties to remain empty and become derelict, it cynically guaranteed their demolition to fit the ‘Four Lanes To The Planes’ agenda, paving the way for more roading.

The NZTA announcement that “uncertainty around future use of the land meant demolishing the buildings was the right thing to do as a responsible property owner” is particularly Orwellian. It is the agency itself that has created the uncertainty.

“The buildings fell short of acceptable standards for safe and healthy houses, and leaving them would put people and neighbouring properties at risk if an earthquake occurred”. Again an admission that it is the NZTA itself that has let these properties become sub standard and unsafe.

I wonder in this current housing crisis how many homeless might decide for themselves what “earthquake risk” they are prepared to live with. Why not give the empty properties to Housing agencies to fix up and use, even if it was for temporary accommodation, instead of leaving them to rot over many years.

By creating demolitions such as these (and others like those on the corner of Kent Tce and Patterson St) the Agency continues to promote its discredited roading programme. Surely it must now be recognised that the NZTA is primarily a roadbuilder .. that’s all it knows how to do.

It’s time it was purged of traffic engineers and replaced with creative brains that will stand up to the road lobby. Land Banking by a government roading agency stuck in the 20th century is not acceptable. Its housing stock in Wellington should be given to Housing Associations and the like to restore for those on low incomes.

If the NZTA is anything it is certainly not a responsible landlord or property developer.

James Fraser is a Newtown resident born and bred who has witnessed the slow quake of destruction in Wellington brought about by roading since the 1960s.