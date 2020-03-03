Water main bursts in Kilbirnie, morning traffic delayed

Wellington.Scoop

There’s been another burst watermain in Wellington.

This time the break was overnight in Kilbirnie Crescent.

Repairs this morning closed one lane and delayed peak hour traffic.

NZTA advised:

Due to emergency water main works, a northbound lane is closed past Kilbirnie Park. Please plan ahead for significant delays from the airport and eastern suburbs to the CBD. Consider travelling via Newtown.

Wellington Water, unapologetic about the break, said there had been great work from its operational team to get the midnight burst fixed so quickly. It advised:

Road users please take care around Kilbirnie Crescent this morning as clean-up in progress after a mains burst repair in the wee hours. Please be assured your water is safe to drink. But if you live in the area and your tap water is a bit off colour please call the council and let them know.

The city council was also involved with repairs: