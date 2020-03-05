Saving Newlands’ volunteers

by Phillip Moffett

Threats to the existence of the Newlands Volunteer Fire Brigade have been happening since 1993. For 27 years, neither the Wellington City Council nor the New Zealand Fire Department have given these protectors of their community any peace of mind that they have a continuing base in their suburb.

Now the Newlands volunteers have been told by New Zealand Fire and Emergency that they should be based at the Johnsonville Fire Station – which means they’ll need to travel to Johnsonville to collect their equipment, then travel back to their home before they can start to fight the fires.

Newlands residents have been told that under “normal circumstances” this change would hardly increase response times. Such a proposal is gross negligence. Who will be culpable should the worst happen?

In the event that Newlands is cut off, in events similar to those that have occurred many times in New Zealand’s history – not least of which the Christchurch/Canterbury quake – there is no clear alternative plan for the community to protect themselves. The volunteers attend many First Aid situations, not only fighting fires. Exactly what one needs for a general emergency. A role not targeted by a fire department in Johnsonville.

The Volunteer fire station in Newlands has maintained service for 55 years, and has protected everyone in the community as is its vocation. Investment in keeping it in Newlands would almost certainly be the cheaper of two events if shortfalls in coverage were to arise.

It is startling that plans to build new fire stations for future development have been given the go ahead, but instead of transitioning Newlands into that process they are told that their Volunteer fire brigade is to be based in Johnsonville.

There are two organisations undoing the good work of the Newlands volunteers. These groups stick to separate plans that seemingly don’t involve anyone from Newlands, despite the people of Newlands having to pay for them in one form or another. It cannot be overstated that this will lead to the extinction of a highly motivated, highly passionate and heroic group of people performing a necessary role, one that in 55 years hasn’t faltered and is today still responding effectively to its community’s needs.

As a person both affected and effected by the events of Christchurch, my advice is to keep the Volunteer Fire Brigade in Newlands. Trained local volunteers will rally that community, in peace and in times of woe. The existence of two different stations will be in favour of both the employed fire crews and the volunteers, above all not stranding 7000 people without adequate assistance.

If given the opportunity to wave a magic wand, I would start by updating the Charter of the Newlands Volunteers to give them a date when a new building would be available – leaving their current dilapidated building only when a new station has been built.

I would enable the Newlands community to celebrate every year of the volunteer brigade, making changes that sustain a lasting legacy. One could have started this 27 years ago, it would have reduced shock and anger.

It seems that if current attitudes prevail there will not even be so much as a plaque. Instead a less than metaphoric expression of how this has been handled is underway, with the installation of a public toilet on the site where 55 years of firefighting history has watched over a community.

Phillip Moffett, a resident of East Christchurch, adopted one of the members of the Newlands volunteers as his unofficial uncle. My mother abandoned me from 16 months old leaving my father to raise me. One day a person who would grow up to serve in the Newlands Volunteer Fire Brigade took an interest in the new father and his young child isolated by circumstance, and offered friendship and guidance but above all much needed tomfoolery. A more biassed source you could not have.

Submission by United Fire Brigades Assn