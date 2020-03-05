Councillors vote to correct the spelling of Waripori Street in Berhampore

Wellington.Scoop

The Wellington City Council voted today to correct the spelling of Waripori Street in Berhampore.

Councillor Laurie Foon reported:

This is a big move to honour those who have gone before us. The Council voted unanimously to correct and rename Waripori Street to Te Wharepouri Street, after the Te Atiawa chief Te Wharepouri. Proud to be part of the council today.

According to Te Ara the Encyclopedia of New Zealand, Te Wharepouri was one of two chiefs who sold land to the New Zealand Company for the Wellington settlement in 1839. He was renowned as a warrior and an orator. His mere remains in the possession of his descendants.

News from WCC

Wellington Tenths Trust is delighted that the Wellington City Council has resolved for Waripori Street to be correctly spelt acknowledging their tupuna, Te Wharepouri. The north-western end of the street is also located within the Wellington Tenths Trust development precinct M76 in the District Plan, as is the South Wellington Intermediate School, Village at the Park retirement village, and The Park Early Learning childcare centre. These lands are remnant of the Newtown reserves and are significant to the Trust and its members.

“We are pleased that the announcement made on Waitangi Day by Mayor Andy Foster to progress the name change has been carried forward by the Council. Councillor Jill Day has been a driver through the Te Tauihu Reo Policy and has worked with the Trust to facilitate this with Councillors and the Mayor.”

Councillor Day, who holds the City Council’s Maori Partnerships portfolio, says the name change is part of an ongoing effort to correct mis-spellings of te reo names.

“For all sorts of reasons, streets, towns and geographical features were wrongly named – mainly in the 19th century. I think it’s reasonable that we work to set the record straight.”

Cr Day says the name change fits with the Council’s Te Tauihu policy introduced in 2018, that recognises the status of te reo Māori as a taonga and creates a framework to help guide the actions of the Council – to celebrate te reo Māori and support the revitalisation of the language within Council activities and Wellington City.

She recognises that consultation with residents in the street showed there is significant difference of opinion over the name change. “However I’m confident the new spelling will be quickly accepted by the general community.”

Cr Day says the name amendment will help reference the early history of Wellington, thereby enriching way-finding for visitors, without impacting the ability of postal and emergency services to locate addresses in the street.