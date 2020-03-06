A tunnel that won’t solve problems

by Tim Jones

At 6pm on Monday, National Party list MP Nicola Willis is holding a public meeting to support her and the National Party’s push for a third Mt Victoria tunnel. (She calls it the “Double the Tunnel” campaign, but of course there are already two Mt Victoria vehicle tunnels: the Paterson Street car tunnel and the Pirie Street bus tunnel.)

She claims that a duplicate Paterson Street tunnel will solve Wellington’s traffic problems. It’s the same thinking that a previous National Government used to justify its Basin Reserve flyover plan, which Save the Basin helped defeat. It’s a claim that ignores the climate emergency we all face, and the urgent need to cut greenhouse gas emissions.

And it’s a claim that flies in the face of the evidence, which is that adding more road capacity simply induces more people to drive rather than walking, cycling or using public transport and mass transit.

That’s why we need to focus on those low-carbon options now, not get distracted by by Nicola Willis’ “double my mailing list” efforts.

It’s up to you of course whether to attend this meeting, which will be held in the St Mark’s School Chapel near the Basin Reserve. But if you do attend, please make your opposition to Nicola Willis’ campaign propaganda known. Be prepared to ask tough questions like:

Will this encourage more cars?

What about the climate emergency?

What is the vibe in your street – are your neighbours keen for road-building?

And if the event is designed to prevent awkward questions, come prepared to ask them anyway.