A tunnel that won’t solve problems
by Tim Jones
At 6pm on Monday, National Party list MP Nicola Willis is holding a public meeting to support her and the National Party’s push for a third Mt Victoria tunnel. (She calls it the “Double the Tunnel” campaign, but of course there are already two Mt Victoria vehicle tunnels: the Paterson Street car tunnel and the Pirie Street bus tunnel.)
She claims that a duplicate Paterson Street tunnel will solve Wellington’s traffic problems. It’s the same thinking that a previous National Government used to justify its Basin Reserve flyover plan, which Save the Basin helped defeat. It’s a claim that ignores the climate emergency we all face, and the urgent need to cut greenhouse gas emissions.
And it’s a claim that flies in the face of the evidence, which is that adding more road capacity simply induces more people to drive rather than walking, cycling or using public transport and mass transit.
That’s why we need to focus on those low-carbon options now, not get distracted by by Nicola Willis’ “double my mailing list” efforts.
It’s up to you of course whether to attend this meeting, which will be held in the St Mark’s School Chapel near the Basin Reserve. But if you do attend, please make your opposition to Nicola Willis’ campaign propaganda known. Be prepared to ask tough questions like:
Will this encourage more cars?
What about the climate emergency?
What is the vibe in your street – are your neighbours keen for road-building?
And if the event is designed to prevent awkward questions, come prepared to ask them anyway.
Given that the only permitted level access through Mt Victoria for pedestrians and cyclists is the Paterson Street tunnel, how healthy is it for them when it’s gridlocked with vehicles below the walkway?
When I was stuck in peak-hour traffic waiting to get through the three-lane Arras Tunnel the other evening, it was a reminder that nothing will be solved if they build another Mt Victoria Tunnel – the stop/go pinchpoint at the Taranaki Street intersection will remain unchanged.
I’m exasperated by the quibbling over new tunnels, bus routes, trains/light rail, bike lanes and pedestrian walkways. Everyone espouses their opinion, but there is a dearth of references to traffic and transport modeling studies which can actually give insight into which ideas are going to work and which are not. There’s a real lack of quantitative discussion about these topics in the media.
Fundamentally there is a lack of overall vision for Wellington. My view is that a comprehensive study by an in independent (and international) firm to study the traffic and transport needs going forward should be done (I know some exist from at least the 60s saying light (or heavy?) rail should be added if the northern suburbs grow, for example). Presumably they could lay out a few different options to position the city for future growth/ improvements. LGWM is not a replacement for this; it lacks independence from local influence and politics. What is needed is a objective and independent engineering assessment following by proposals; the politics will come later anyway.
In a nutshell the politicians need to say what they want to achieve, the independent engineers should provide the possible solutions which meet those needs, and then there should be some vote on one of those visions (I prefer a referendum). Arguing over individual projects like a new Mount Vic tunnel is a waste of effort as the overall vision is not agreed on, anything decided now will likely cause problems later as the piecemeal short term approach to transport invariably produces problems.
I don’t hold any hope this will happen as the political structure of Wellington won’t allow it.
@james, Quite simply it doesn’t matter what they come up with. No one is prepared to fund it. The Council have no money (even less with the earthquake impacted buildings and recent waste and water pipe troubles) And Central government will only fund things it has a hand in designing and controlling.
@Traveller: Another Mt Vic Tunnel accompanied by at least one extra lane down Wellington Road would vastly improve the eastbound traffic flow through the tunnel. But I agree the west bound traffic wouldn’t get much of a speed up unless they also work on trenching under Taranaki, Cuba, Victoria & Willis intersections (Unlikely).
I think more data is needed when putting forward the idea that “more roads only increases traffic”. While I understand the theory and agree it likely is true in a lot of circumstances, I dont think it applies in all situations. Such situations include areas where there is a lot of 2+ lane infrastructure, and there is a choke point where capacity is halved to a single lane. That is what happens at the current Mt Vic tunnel and down Wellington Road. On both sides of this section of one lane road there are ample 2 lane roads entering and exiting.
@greenwelly and @james: Let’s Get Wellington Moving did deliver an “overall vision for Wellington”. Move more people using fewer vehicles. Every proposed project can be assessed against that vision and it will either support the vision or it won’t. We should only invest in projects that take us towards the vision.
The problem is that people like Nicola Willis want an exception for their own pet projects. If Nicola has a vision for Wellington, it appears to be “Make room for more vehicles.”