Long waits for water problems to be fixed – report to council

Report from RNZ

Wellingtonians are sometimes waiting weeks to have water problems resolved. The Wellington City Council’s quarterly performance report today has shown Wellington Water failed to meet seven of its key targets on response times for call-outs.

Resolving urgent call-outs was taking twice as long as it should, at eight hours instead of four, the report said.

Non-urgent calls were taking 22 days to resolve. The target is five days.

Wellington Water said these figures were an indicative assessment and more robust reporting would be done in the next performance report.