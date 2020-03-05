Closed doors at sewage briefing for South Wairarapa councillors

Report from LGR

South Wairarapa councillors should be up to speed with sewage after a closed doors briefing yesterday. Councillors and South Wairarapa District Council staff and representatives from Wellington Water met in Martinborough – the workshop focused on wastewater treatment throughout the district.

Mayor Alex Beijen said eight of nine councillors attended and the ninth had been given all the information on the topics discussed.

“It was very productive, and we managed to get a lot of information gathered for consideration. The purpose, as much as anything, was to ask, ‘have we got all the information we need?’ What we don’t want to do is go into a council meeting saying we need more information.”

It was part of the new council’s induction process, but SWDC’s struggles with water issues have meant that it became an important date on the calendar.

The most pressing concern would be the resource consent on Featherston’s wastewater to land consent process.

The consent application is likely to be a main agenda item at the council’s next full meeting on March 18.

Three years on from its initial application to the Wellington Regional Council, the consent for 35-year discharge permits to treat sewage for irrigation remains incomplete.

An area in south Featherston had been bought and earmarked for a treatment plant upgrade. The consent application received 159 submissions when it was made public. Of those, 152 were in opposition to the measures.

A hearings panel asked the council to further investigate the environmental effects and public health concerns raised in the submissions.

Two potential hearings were cancelled in 2019, and SWDC chief executive Harry Wilson said last week that there was too much work to hit a scheduled date in May.

Wilson, speaking at the Featherston Community Board meeting, said three options were on the table for councillors. They are to continue with the application, renotify the public to reopen submissions, or to start the process again.

Campaigners against the plans said at least $6.2million had been spent on the project to date, and any of the decisions will add to the cost.