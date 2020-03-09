Pipeline problems? Bring on the PR

by Lindsay Shelton

It would be easy to make a short list of what needs to be done about Wellington’s collapsing sewage pipes. But there’s one thing you wouldn’t be likely to include on your list – public relations.

Yet that’s what has now been prioritised by the council-owned Wellington Water.

As reported by Tom Hunt in the DomPost, they’ve hired an international public relations firm that has offices in New York, Sydney, Auckland, and Wellington. It describes itself as providing “business strategy, public relations and communications services to corporations and public organisations”.

City councillor Fleur Fitzsimons has accurately summed up the situation.

“Wellington Water should focus on communicating with residents affected by the outages and putrid odour, not their public image. I don’t think that Wellington Water should be contracting out even more, it’s this model that has led to the problems the city is facing.”

Indeed, Wellington Water has contracted out so much of its work that you wonder what’s left for it to do.

In 2018 it signed a deal with Fulton Hogan to carry out maintenance, “as part of our focus on improving the services we provide to our customers.” It promised great expectations:

“This approach will help improve customer service delivery and customer experience, create efficiency and value for money around the delivery of network maintenance work around the region, and deliver better value for our client councils.”

Which doesn’t equate with what’s been happening over the last three months.

Then in 2019 it signed a $170m deal for an international company to take over the running of its four wastewater treatment plants.

Wellington Water’s chief executive Colin Crampton said the contract marked the start of a new and exciting focus on managing wastewater for Wellingtonians. He must now be regretting these words.

One day before the news of the PR company became public, Mr Crampton turned up at Owhiro Bay, to meet residents who’ve been complaining for more than ten years about pollution of their water. He was photographed with Eugene Doyle, on the left, one of the leaders of the community’s continuing protests. Organised by the PR people, perhaps?

Yesterday the DomPost reported that the Wellington City Council had told Wellington Water to improve its community engagement and communications, but it had not asked it to hire outside help with public relations.

Wellington Water’s lack-lustre communications is evident on the “news” page of its website. Though the city faces a number of continuing concerns involving pipelines and contamination, the most recent news is dated February 27.

