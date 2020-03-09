Drug testing for VUW students before Homegrown

Report from Salient by Annabel McCarthy

Calls for on-campus drug checks at Victoria University of Wellington have finally been answered, but not before OWeek saw its fair share of drug-related problems.

Victoria University of Wellington Students’ Association (VUWSA) and KnowYourStuffNZ are giving students an opportunity to test the contents of their drugs in the run-up to this month’s Homegrown Music Festival.

It is the first time drug checking services will be available at any of the University’s campuses.

Drug checks allow people to find out exactly what is in the drug they intend on taking, allowing them to plan a safer experience and make better-informed decisions.

VUWSA maintains it is not condoning the use of drugs by offering the checks, but says it recognises that drug use among students will occur irrespective of the law — which is why harm-reduction measures need to be set in place.

This year’s OWeek saw high levels of drug use and intoxication among students. VUWSA said it held

“significant concerns” for the number of already intoxicated students arriving from first-year halls.

“Unfortunately, VUWSA itself cannot control what happens before event-goers enter the venue but we can help minimise harm at our events, which is why we run hydration stations, have free food and the safe room,” a spokesperson for VUWSA said.

The safe room is a space where students can go if they need looking after by volunteers and Paramedics. The initiative has been running for a while, but only deals with harm once it occurs.

VUWSA has discussed drug checking for its OWeek events over the years in a bid to reduce potential harm, but said it wasn’t possible this year “for a number of reasons beyond just equipment availability”.

However, VUWSA said it is “happy” to have partnered with KnowYourStuffNZ and will continue to support their monthly Wellington clinics.

Drug checks will be available on the 19th and 20th of March in VUWSA’s Kelburn offices.