Cameron Harland named as new chief executive of NZ On Air

NZ On Air has appointed Cameron Harland to lead the public media agency. He will take up the Chief Executive reins from Tuesday 17 March.

Mr Harland is an experienced leader in the screen, sports and marketing sectors. He comes to NZ On Air from a role as CEO of CriqHQ a global fan engagement platform for cricket, and was previously Chief Executive of Park Road Post Production.

He is a Director of Weta Workshop and Te Papa and has served on both the NZ Film Commission and TVNZ boards. He has stepped down from the TVNZ board in order to take up the NZ On Air role.

NZ On Air Chair Dr Ruth Harley says the agency is thrilled to be welcoming Mr Harland to the NZ On Air whānau.

“We were blessed with an exceptional range of candidates to choose from, but Cameron stood out as an experienced Chief Executive who has established positive relationships with many of our key stakeholders. Cameron is equally at home with commercial and public sector entities and he brings strong cultural perspectives combined with sharp audience focus.”

Mr Harland says he is honoured and excited to be joining NZ On Air. “I want to acknowledge my predecessor Jane Wrightson as well as the Board and staff for the wonderful work of the organisation and the fundamental role it plays in reflecting and developing New Zealand identity and culture,” said Mr Harland.

He continued, “It is an extremely exciting and challenging time to be joining the agency. With a renewed focus on public media and the challenges faced by our local platforms, production and music sectors, we have an opportunity to collaborate on long term positive impacts for New Zealand audiences.”

Previous Chief Executive Jane Wrightson left NZ on Air at the end of January after 12 years, to become the new Retirement Commissioner.