Castlepoint and Riversdale rates may go up by 9%

Report from LDR

A shopping list of big-ticket items could lead to rates increases pushing 10 per cent for some Masterton district ratepayers. Councillors will discuss the recommendations from staffers tomorrow [Wednesday] for the annual plan for 2020-21.

The agenda for the meeting includes the draft plan, which proposes an average rise across the district of six per cent. The council’s long-term plan to 2028 projected an average rates increase of 5.7 per cent, allowing for growth. The proposed rise follows jumps of 4.8 per cent in 2018 and 4.35 per cent in 2019.

The average is steeper for the district’s coastal communities. Castlepoint and Riversdale are both set for increases of more than nine per cent, the plan says. Projects such as ongoing sewage and refuse projects have contributed to the bump in prices for the seaside villages.

The reports say the rates increase is being driven by higher costs and new projects and funding. These include three key issues MDC will seek public comment on – the future of Masterton’s Town Hall, Henley Lake and the town’s skate park.

The two town hall options both come with a $2.1million bill for the year, funded through loans.

Spending on the town’s library, which has become linked to the civic complex project, will be put on hold while the town hall’s destiny is debated.

A $350,000 spend on a resource consent for Henley Lake has been recommended, and the public will be asked for its opinion for further spending. Support or opposition to further funding on resource consents for the man-made lake will be asked for through the public consultation.

Two options on the skate zone in Queen Elizabeth Park see at least $300,000 devoted to upgrades.

Beyond debates on those landmarks, officers have recommended a seven-figure spend on Hood Aerodrome. The aerodrome will receive $1million for runway widening and development, funded by a loan. An additional $150,000 from MDC’s long-term plan allocation to upgrade systems at the airport.

The plan says an additional $690,000 is required to carry out road maintenance.

The plan says an additional $333,000 is needed to deliver the urban water system, including the cost of water meters, and $216,000 more for rubbish and recycling. Other fees and charges are set to rise.

Increases to building and planning fees, including consents and land information requests, dog fees, trade and residential rents are all set to go up. Senior housing rents are also proposed to go up, by $2 a week.

Councillor Gary Caffell previewed the rises on his popular Masterton Matters Facebook page. He said the rates issue was “the most difficult decision” MDC makes every year. “Let’s face it, no-one wants to make rate increases. We know how unpopular they’re going to be. But somehow or other, you have to weigh up the progress of the town, through growth and providing services and looking after those on fixed incomes who find the slightest rate increase very difficult.”

Caffell said MDC and councillors would go out of their way to seek public opinion on the civic centre and Henley Lake projects. “People do get the chance to make submissions. I know council has plans to go out very widely and councillors will be on their feet as well to talk to people. We are certainly going to give the public every chance to have a say. We’ve got civic centre, we’ve got Henley lake, we’ve got the skate park revamp, they’re all big things and they’ll be so good for Masterton. It’s a balancing act. The public will have their say and obviously we’ll listen to them.”

John Christie of Riversdale Beach Ratepayers Association said his organisation would look to speak at the annual plan hearings in May.

“I’m very surprised at the size of the increase,” he said. “And the general feeling at the beach is that we don’t get value for money at present.”

Some Castlepoint residents may see their rates jump by as much as 9.8 per cent. One Castlepoint ratepayer, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said they thought the rise was “highly concerning”.

“The services aren’t up to scratch and really, honestly, we can’t afford these rises. What are they going to give us for this rise?”

The council will open submissions from Monday [March 16]. The window for comment closes over a month later, on April 20. in-person sessions on May 6 and 7. MDC will look to adopt the plan at its June 24 meeting.

Meetings on rates and annual planning in Carterton and South Wairarapa start next week.