VUW, coronavirus, overseas students, and new legislation

Some of you will have seen the media coverage of the initial VUW response to the coronavirus situation – calling for an exception for entry of overseas students and predicting multi-million dollar losses otherwise. But you will probably not have looked at the Education and Training Bill.

Here are two important points to consider:

Overseas students and coronavirus:

In a letter to the Dominion Post, a person described by the paper as “Vice Chancellor, Victoria University of Wellington” claimed that the proposal for an exception exceeded WHO guidelines and that the ban on entry from some countries had not been successful in stopping the virus.

In fact the government’s 2017 “Pandemic Plan” (readily available on the Ministry of Health website) sets out clearly that Stage One of a response is “Keep it Out”, which the government implemented accordingly.

I wrote on 29 February to the newspaper as follows:

At this time our focus on overseas students should be on those are who are here, not those whose travel here has been interrupted. Overseas students now here face challenges. For some there will be financial costs of extended stays, impact on support from families, and stress raising medical and counselling needs. Planned travel home may not be possible if they are unable to re-enter. Concentration on study may suffer from concern for families back home. As a city, we should support our guests. I urge our City Council to lead in finding assistance funds (including donations), working with the well-established local associations of overseas students to ensure that all who need help and support can access it. VUW’s call for an exception to permit entry for students still overseas is extraordinary, especially when it is claiming a new role as a centre of health education. Soundly managed entities have risk management plans for adverse events. VUW’s statement implies it does not. Any revenue loss it has not prudently provided for should fall, not on government or the academic faculties, but on management. Recent events have shown ample scope for savings without impact on educational quality. Hugh Rennie QC

Unfortunately the paper did not print this, but I also sent it to the City Council and to the VUW overseas student body V-isa.

Education and Training Bill – the final fall of the Faculty?

Meanwhile the Education and Training Bill is before Parliament, and submissions closed on 14 February. This will replace the Education Acts, which is where the Minister obtained an amendment establishing Parliament’s control of any name change. There were a number of late submissions. One was from Universities New Zealand (whose formal title is the Vice-Chancellors Committee).

It does not seem to have noticed that the amendment which reserved control of university names to Parliament was not in the Bill. I have been informed that this was an oversight by officials – accidental and it will be corrected.

However UNZ has included in its submission a proposal which, if adopted, would radically change the legal composition of our established universities.

For each of the eight main universities, the empowering act states what comprises the university. It is set out in section 3(2) and 3(3):

(2)The University shall consist of the Council, the professors emeriti, the professors, lecturers, Registrar, and librarian of the University for the time being in office, the graduates and undergraduates of the University, the graduates of the University of New Zealand whose names are for the time being on the register of the Court of Convocation of the University, and such other persons and classes of persons as the Council may from time to time determine. (3)The University shall be a body corporate with perpetual succession and a common seal, and may hold real and personal property, and sue and be sued, and do and suffer all that bodies corporate may do and suffer.

However clause 249 of the new Bill (which replaces s.163 in the previous Act) is proposed to read:

“249 Constitution of institutions (1) Each institution consists of its governing body, the chief executive, the teaching staff, general staff, the graduates and students, and any other people that the governing body may determine.

(2) An Order in Council establishing an institution must make provision for determining the people who are to constitute the institution.”

In relation to this clause, UNZ says:

“Universities New Zealand considers that clauses 249 and 252 should specifically override sections 3(2) and 3(3) of the existing Acts (noting that this would require consequential amendment to those Acts…”

And it observes that:

“The formulation of clause 249 better reflects the constitution of a modern university – in particular it recognises professional staff whereas section 3(2) of the existing Acts does not. If this is not accepted then clause 249 and 252 need to be expressed as not applying to existing universities so as to avoid legislative uncertainty.”

What does this really mean? It means that if the proposal is adopted, then:

Instead of just the Registrar and Librarian being members of a university, the entire “professional staff” – that is to say, the managers who now numerically exceed the academic staff at VUW – will be part of the university;

The last vestige of the true historic university will be gone, and in its place a “modern university” controlled by managerial dictate.

If it is not adopted, and no action is taken to ensure that the empowering statutes of our universities are paramount, then there will be “legislative uncertainty”.

Well yes, but that is what Ross McComish and his witness and other submitters told the select committee – there was legislative uncertainty! What did VUW say then? It told the select committee there was no uncertainty and no need to act.

While submissions on the Bill to the select committee have closed, it is possible to request acceptance of a late submission. It is also possible to write to the Minister on the issue.

Submissions should be sent to the Clerk of the Education and Training Committee, Parliament Buildings, Wellington; or to the Minister of Education, Parliament Buildings, Wellington.