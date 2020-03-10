National MPs push case for second tunnel and bus rapid transit

Wellington.Scoop report by Gillian Tompsett

The National Party’s solutions for Wellington’s traffic congestion are a second Mt Victoria tunnel, rapid transit for buses, but no light rail. At a public meeting last night attended by more than 80 people, Hutt South MP Chris Bishop, National’s spokesperson for transport and regional development and list MP Nicola Willis outlined measures such as congestion charging, integrated bus and train ticketing and a possible new governance structure for regional transport planning.

A dedicated Wellington transport authority is being floated, to replace the current structure administered by the Wellington Regional and Wellington City Councils, similar to Auckland Transport, to “sort out all those issues”.

Willis gave assurances that the public will be included in the decision making process.

In response to a question from an eastern suburbs resident, she confirmed that the National Party is being lobbied by the Wellington Airport Company to support the building of a second tunnel, following the company’s investment in a $70 million carpark building that opened in 2018.

“[They] made me aware of their views, yes” said Willis.

Bishop declined to respond to the resident’s question due to a conflict of interest regarding his wife’s role as Head of Regulatory Requirement at the Wellington Airport Company.

Although people expressed support for National’s policies, most of the questions asked after the presentation expressed frustration with a lack of urgency around responsive transport policies that mitigate climate change.

One resident objected to being provided with overly simplistic answers to complex issues.

“Listen to what we are saying. In particular to the deep concern that even old silly buggers like me feel about the climate crisis that is just going to destroy not only our city but the future for our kids and grandkids. We care desperately about that and not nearly enough is coming from your [party] about whether you care or not.”

What is congestion pricing?

Ruled out by Transport Minister Phil Twyford for now, it is a tax on road use that charges people more for using roads and motorways during peak hours, with the aim of incentivising travel in off-peak times if possible use of public transport.