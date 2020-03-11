Bloody Good Boss Workshops Being Run Throughout NZ

Press Release – Dairy Womens Network

How to be a bloody good boss workshops are being run throughout New Zealand by the Dairy Women’s Network.

Delivered in conjunction with DairyNZ, PaySauce and Primary ITO, these four hour information workshops will cover the whole recruitment process.

The five employment pillars of skills needed on farm, recruitment, the interview process, contracts and orientation will be discussed in these sessions designed to support the Good Boss campaign that was launched last month in Wellington.

The campaign aims to get farmers talking about what it takes to be a good boss and how they can be even better bosses, and is a sector-wide initiative by Federated Farmers, DairyNZ, Dairy Women’s Network and NZ Young Farmers.

“The aim of the workshop and campaign is to ensure that dairy farming employers know what a good boss is, what is expected of them, and that they are implementing the changes needed to enhance their workplaces where it’s needed,” Dairy Women’s Network CEO Jules Benton said.

The workshops will drill down into identifying the roles and needs on farm, job descriptions, adverts, where to advertise, finding HR consultants for support, phone interviews, reference checks, interview questions, compliance and HR, preparing for a new team, health & safety and farm processes, payroll, weekly meetings and performance reviews.

“There are many ways to be a bloody good boss and we need to ensure farmers have access to the tools, resources and other farming leaders, to help them have better workplace and good performing teams who are well recruited and supported and understand their roles and responsibilities,” Benton said.

How to be a bloody good boss workshops are free events, funded by New Zealand dairy farmers through the DairyNZ levy, with the first one being held in the Waikato Hauraki Plains at the Maramarua Rugby Club on Tuesday, 31 March.

Other workshops are being held in April in Waipa on the 1st of April, Rotorua (2 April), Central Southland (6 April), Gore (7 April), South Canterbury (8 April), Selwyn (9 April), Taranaki (28 April) and finally Whangarei on 30 April.

